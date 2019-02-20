TWE brings brand that celebrates trailblazing women to the UK

By Lisa Riley

Treasury Wine Estate (TWE) has brought its Embrazen brand to the UK as part of its strategy to attract 18-35-year-olds to the wine category.

Embrazen, which features TWE’s Augmented Reality (AR) technology on the labels and was created to celebrate pioneering women throughout history, comprises Red Blend 2017 (13.5% abv) and Chardonnay 2017 (13% abv).

The UK launch follows the duo’s debut in the US in August last year and comes ahead of imminent plans to launch in Australia.

Embrazen had arrived to “empower a new generation of consumers who are inspired by stories of positive change”, said Kirstie McCosh, marketing director, Europe, TWE.

“It puts a spotlight on how women have refused to let boundaries prevent them from shaping the world and has been developed to change the way wine talks to consumers and engage with them in a more impactful way and we hope it will create excitement and engagement with 18-35-year-old consumers.”

Championing trailblazers Nellie Bly and Amy Johnson, the two women come to life on the bottles via AR technology to tell their stories.

Bly shattered expectations for women in investigative journalism by going undercover to explore the dark nature of insane asylums and sweatshops, while Johnson was a pioneering English aviator who went on to set a host of long-distance flying records, paving the way for female pilots the world over.