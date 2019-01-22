Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET awards record number of Diploma graduates

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  22 January, 2019

The Wine and Spirit Education Trusts annual Awards and Graduation Ceremony celebrated a record number of Diploma graduates at a packed Guildhall in London last night (21 January).

This represented a 21% increase over 2018, with the WSET’s still growing global reach reflected in a graduate pool from over 40 countries, including Chile, South Korea and Croatia, with 532 candidates achieving this benchmark industry qualification.

At the event, WSET chief executive Ian Harris was joined by honourary president Steven Spurrier, beginning proceedings with a tribute to “truly inspirational” past president Gerard Basset MW, MS, OBE, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

The Awards ceremony then began to roll, with highlights including Riedel Educator of the Year going to Jimmy Smith and Bethany Paterson-Smith of West London Wine School (pictured, centre), and this year’s Vintner’s Cup, awarded to the student with the highest overall marks in the Diploma, going to Joseph Hallam, a Certified Educator and International Development Advisor at WSET.

The Outstanding Alumni Award went to German Master of Wine Caro Maurer, and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary Ewing-Mulligan MW in recognition of her contribution to the development and growth of WSET in the USA.

Ian Harris, WSET Chief Executive, said: “Today we not only congratulate our largest ever class of Diploma graduates and our scholarship and award winners, but also mark the start of our 50th year providing education and qualifications in wine and spirits. With over 750 Approved Programme Providers and three offices across the world, WSET’s global presence is stronger than ever.”

A full list of all those that passed the Diploma and Award winners across all Levels 1, 2 and 3, can be found here.



