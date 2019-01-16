Naked Wines awards Plumpton student £9,000 bursary

By Lisa Riley

Naked Wines has announced it will award a Plumpton College wine student a £9,000 bursary as part of its 10th birthday celebrations.

The bursary will cover one student’s full time tuition fees for a whole year to study a wine production degree on a university level programme.

Naked said the idea to sponsor a student had come about because it wanted to do "something significant” to celebrate its 10th anniversary and “pay it forward for the future”.

“Plumpton College is undoubtedly one of the best institutes in the world for wine education and we are delighted to partner with them to support someone in entering a career in winemaking,” said managing director, Eamon FitzGerald.

Once the lucky student graduates, Naked will give them the contacts they need, through the global Naked network to gain work experience and further their careers.

Plumpton College was “thrilled” to partner with Naked Wines in facilitating a new career in wine, said Chris Foss, Manager of Plumpton Wine Division.

“This brilliant opportunity will really give a deserving student the benefit of Naked’s expertise, experience and resources.”

The closing date for submissions is 28tFebruary 2019.