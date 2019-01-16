Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Naked Wines awards Plumpton student £9,000 bursary

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 January, 2019

Naked Wines has announced it will award a Plumpton College wine student a £9,000 bursary as part of its 10th birthday celebrations.

The bursary will cover one student’s full time tuition fees for a whole year to study a wine production degree on a university level programme.

Naked said the idea to sponsor a student had come about because it wanted to do "something significant” to celebrate its 10th anniversary and “pay it forward for the future”.

“Plumpton College is undoubtedly one of the best institutes in the world for wine education and we are delighted to partner with them to support someone in entering a career in winemaking,” said managing director, Eamon FitzGerald.

Once the lucky student graduates, Naked will give them the contacts they need, through the global Naked network to gain work experience and further their careers.

Plumpton College was “thrilled” to partner with Naked Wines in facilitating a new career in wine, said Chris Foss, Manager of Plumpton Wine Division.

“This brilliant opportunity will really give a deserving student the benefit of Naked’s expertise, experience and resources.”

The closing date for submissions is 28tFebruary 2019.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Will UK ‘bottle-ists’ ever accept wine in a can?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95