Le Cordon Bleu to launch new wine and beverage certificate

By James Halliwell

Le Cordon Bleu will launch a new certificate in wine and beverage studies in March 2019.

It says the three-month programme, to be based in London, will be the “perfect way to learn about all the intricacies of everything from Côtes du Rhône to Shiraz, craft beer to Sake, coffee to mixology”.

The “comprehensive programme” will cover a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including cocktails, spirits, coffees and teas. It will feature wine and beverage tastings, field trips, guest lectures, interactive and theory classes as well as workshops and tutorials.

Le Cordon Bleu said the Certificate in Wine and Beverage Studies will enable students to “discover wines from all over the world with tastings, explore a large range of hot and cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, understand the basics of wine production and how it influences the taste of the final product, appreciate a variety of gastronomic cultures through food and beverage pairing and acquire techniques for wine sensory analysis.”

Le Cordon Bleu’s wine development manager, Matthieu Longuère MS, said this is a “really exciting addition to the wine education offering at Le Cordon Bleu. We know from our own experience that a deep understanding of beverages can only be achieved through hands on learning – and that’s what this Certificate offers. We look forward to welcoming our first intake of students this Spring.”

In 2005, Longuère achieved the Master Sommelier Diploma, the highest achievable status for professional sommeliers and a status which is held by just 256 people worldwide.

The course will run for three months, with around 20 hours of guided learning every week. Learners will also be required to undertake around 90 hours of self-directed, independent study in addition to the nominated Guided Learning Hours for this programme. The cost will total £4,250 and includes all course materials, tastings and a set of Le Cordon Bleu sommelier aprons.

Applicants must hold a high school diploma or equivalent, evidence of English language qualifications, and be eligible to study in the UK. All students must be aged 18 years or over.