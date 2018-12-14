Nomacorc producer to launch “major” recycling partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Wine closures giant Vinventions is the latest to re-affirm its commitment to sustainability via several new initiatives aimed at reducing waste and reaching zero carbon emissions.

The company, which owns plant-based closure system Nomacorc, natural cork producer Ohlinger and screwcap producer Alplast said it plans to significantly “accelerate environmental improvement initiatives” across its production zones in seven countries.

As part of this push, Vinventions will launch a “major” recycling partnership with French wine specialist Nicolas next year.

France has 500 Nicolas stores, which will collect the Nomacorc PlantCorcs™ as well as synthetic closures, with the ambition of making a new closure from the recycled ones.

“Polymer-based products are among the most sustainable solutions if they are sourced from renewable raw materials and if they are reused or recycled,” says Michael Blaise, VP Sustainability at Vinventions.

“Vinventions considers the triple bottom line: Planet, People, Profit. By investing in Sustainability, our goal is to not only to improve its environmental impact, but also to support people, including our customers, our associates and our communities, in their development and to generate long-term prosperity.”

Vinventions was founded in 2015 and produces seven corks and closure related brands across seven production sites in the US, Belgium, Germany, France, Argentina, South Africa and China.

Earlier this year, the company claimed that its acquisition of Alplast S.r.l. would make the third largest supplier of wine screwcaps worldwide.

Its sustainability strategy is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and.