Tesco boxes out low and no alcohol for the first time at autumn tasting

By Jo Gilbert

Tesco shone a spotlight on its growing list of low and no alcohol options at its tasting yesterday, giving further credence to moderation trends.

Rob Cooke, director of BWS said Tesco has responded to calls from consumers for more choice when looking for alternative drinking options by recently devoting 50% more space into the low and no category.

Five of the launches under the retailer’s own label core range, simply called Tesco, were available to taste yesterday at its London HQ.

This incudes a Sauvignon Blanc sparkling, and Spanish Garnacha rosé and Cabernet Tempranillo pair, all <0.5% abv and retailing for £2.75.

It’s also the first time the retailer has separated the low and no alcohol section from the rest of their range at a tasting.

“We continue to see huge consumer-driven growth from both brands and big players who are offering consumers genuine choice rather than just a compromise,” Cooke told Harpers.

“As time goes by, I think we’re also going to see lighter styles of wine carve out a middle ground for consumers, alongside a growing interest in cleaner wines. Organic and no sulphur added - wines that are as clean as possible. We’re starting to see real scale in those areas.”

The move is in line with Wine Intelligence’s Global Compass 2018-19 report, released in July, which showed that consumers are generally swapping quantity for quality in the world’s top 50 wine markets, including the UK, as well as lowering their alcohol intake.

The retailer isn’t alone in its focus.

Like Tesco, M&S has also invested in spinning-cone technology, which uses steam distillation to remove alcohol and water, replacing only the water.

It is much more expensive than reverse osmosis, which uses a filter to remove ethanol and water particles.









