El Reventón mourns damage to top San Gregorio vineyard

By Andrew Catchpole

Gredos producer El Reventón has confirmed the extent of the damage to its San Gregorio vineyard following the horrific recent wildfires to the west of Madrid.

The estate, which features in the Producer Q&A slot in this August issue of Harpers, was hit by the fires just after the magazine went to press, with large tracts of the local pine forest around nearby El Tiemplo being engulfed by the flames.

El Reventón co-owner Gearóid Lane, who along with business partner Adrianna Catena spoke with Harpers just last month, has described the impact on their lofty project, while taking a pragmatic, forward-looking view – their four other vineyards have been left untouched.

“Our beautiful and historical San Gregorio vineyard, which produces grapes for one of our two single vineyard wines, was badly hit,” he said. “San Gregorio is in a lovely pine forest on hills outside El Tiemblo. This forest has made its way onto TV screens for all the wrong reasons.

“We are, of course, devastated, but more determined than ever to drive forward on our mission to produce fine Garnacha wines in Gredos, and to do all we can to support the local community.”

Lane said that while all of the 2026 San Gregorio harvest will be lost, and the 2027 harvest will also likely be severely impacted, “we are confident that with a lot of work, love and care, we can nurse 80-90% of the vines back to full health”.

With the other vineyards under the El Reventón banner, the team will now be testing for smoke taint prior to harvest, but are “pretty confident” that the grapes will not be affected as they were far further from the fires.

The Spanish government has described the recent wildfires in the Avila region as the largest in modern Spanish history, with around 50,000ha burned.

Other wineries, such as Soto Manrique and Hugo González, are also among those affected in the region.







