Brindisa Tapas appoints Adrian Castro to new beverage director role

By Oliver Catchpole

Spanish restaurant group Brindisa Tapas has announced the appointment of Adrian Castro to the newly created role of beverage director, in a move it called a “significant investment” in its drinks programme.

Castro has been with the group for nearly 10 years, playing a key role in shaping its beverage offering, and overseeing operations across its restaurants and Bar Kroketa sites.

He has worked closely with the group’s teams to develop a high-quality drinks offer which focuses on authenticity and provenance – in-line with the company’s goal of championing artisan Spanish producers.

Casto first joined Brindisa Tapas in 2016 as group bar manager, before progressing to operations manager in 2022.

Throughout his time at the company, he has developed several collaborations with independent producers including the creation of an exclusive Pet-Nat with Catalan winemaker Sergio Colet, and Brindisa’s own Pale Ale in partnership with Cervesa Guineu.

Prior to these roles with Brindisa, he had wide-ranging operational experience across the London hospitality sector, beginning his career with citizenM, before moving to senior bar leadership roles at Tramshed Shoreditch and then HIX Restaurants – where he worked as group bar manager across five London venues.

Commenting on his new role, Castro explained: “Spain has one of the most exciting and diverse wine landscapes in the world, and my ambition is to showcase both the producers who have built the country's reputation and the new generation who are shaping its future.

“What unites them is a deep respect for the land and a commitment to producing wines with real character and a true sense of place.

“In this role, I want to deepen our relationships with producers across Spain, spending more time in the vineyards, understanding their stories and showcasing their wines to our teams and guests. Sustainability, organic farming and regional diversity have always been central to Brindisa's philosophy, and I'm excited to continue evolving our drinks programme while remaining true to those values.”

Brindisa Tapas is part of the wider Brindisa Spanish Foods group, which was founded as a wholesaler in 1988 by Monika Linton, to bring greater awareness of Spanish gastronomy to the UK.

The business now includes that wholesale arm, the Brindsa Tapas restaurant group with five tapas bars across central London, and a delicatessan in Balham, South London.





















