Registrations open for this year's Rioja Wine Month

By Oliver Catchpole

Registration for the upcoming Rioja Wine Month 2026 is now open to businesses across the UK on- and off-trades.

The first 10 businesses to sign up and commit to hosting a Rioja Wine Month launch event (which will take place during the first weekend of October) will receive a £100 grant to help generate early campaign momentum.

In addition, the overall most impactful on- and off-trade activations will each receive a £1,000 cash prize – aimed at allowing the winners to reinvest in the Rioja category and expand their respective ranges.

Read more: Campari growth figures signal postive H1

Once again organised by Rioja Wine UK, the campaign aims to highlight existing Rioja listings, introduce customers to new styles and encourage category-wide discovery.

Beyond these cash grants, participating companies will benefit from national campaign support and help with consumer-facing promotions, receiving both physical and digital marketing materials to help ‘bring Rioja Wine Month to life’, according to the organisers.

These include tailored POS packs, creative assets, video content and social media resources. Businesses can tailor their involvement to suit their needs, whether that involves in-store tastings, food pairing events, dedicated displays, by-the-glass promotions, digital campaigns or educational activities.

All participants will also be included in the Rioja Wine Directory – a consumer guide to where Rioja is sold in the UK – and promoted through Rioja Wine UK’s social media channels.

Throughout the month, consumers will be directed to the Directory, hoping to boost discovery and drive footfall in featured retailers, wine bars and restaurants.

Commenting on the activity, organiser Rioja Wine UK said: “With activity planned nationwide, Rioja Wine Month offers businesses a valuable opportunity to tap into a coordinated national campaign, showcase Rioja's diversity and quality, and engage consumers at a time when interest in wine discovery, food pairing and premium drinking experiences continues to grow.”

Registration is now open. To sign up, please fill out the form here.









