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    Can You Crack Bordeaux? Take part in Bordeaux Uncovered this September

    Promotional Feature
    Published:  31 July, 2026

    Think you know Bordeaux?

    This September, put your palate to the test at Bordeaux Uncovered - an immersive tasting experience in both London and Manchester that will challenge what you know about one of the world's most iconic wine regions.

    Hosted by École du Vin de Bordeaux tutor, Abbie Bennington, this exclusive event invites wine professionals and trade press to discover Bordeaux from a fresh perspective. From hidden gems and diverse terroirs to the region's evolving wine styles, you'll leave with new knowledge, sharpened tasting skills and plenty of inspiration for the months ahead.

    Here's what's in store...

    Kick things off with a glass of Crémant de Bordeaux while you meet other members of the wine trade.

    Dive into Bordeaux with an engaging masterclass exploring the region's terroirs, appellations and grape varieties. From Médoc to Fronsac, Entre-deux-Mers to Graves, discover what makes each corner of Bordeaux unique.

    Take on the Blind Tasting Challenge. Working in teams, you'll taste 12 Bordeaux wines blind, putting your knowledge to the test as you identify their appellations, grape varieties and styles.

    The big reveal: discover the stories behind each wine, crown the winning team and revisit your favourite pours.

    JOIN US IN LONDON
    Wednesday 9 September
    1:00pm – 3:30pm
    The Playhouse, Southwark

    REGISTER HERE

    JOIN US IN MANCHESTER
    Thursday 17 September
    1:00pm – 3:30pm
    The Castlefield Rooms

    REGISTER HERE

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