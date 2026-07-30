Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Journey to Centre-Loire

    Promotional Feature
    Published:  30 July, 2026

    Guillaume Myette explains how his career brought him to France’s Centre-Loire

    Most estates in the Centre-Loire are family-owned, often passed down through generations. Yet the region also welcomes newcomers, whether from mixed farming backgrounds or far afield. Guillaume Myette is one of these fresh talents, combining a keen interest in wine with a genuine respect for the local terroir.


    Guillaume, where do you come from?
    I grew up in Quebec and moved to France at 15 with my father. I studied geography and worked in bars and restaurants to earn some pocket money. When I returned to Canada, my French degree wasn’t recognised, so I retrained as a sommelier.


    Where does your interest in wine come from?
    My student jobs first sparked my curiosity, but my geography studies played a big role too as there’s nothing more geographical than wine. I loved working as a sommelier, but it left me wanting more. I was frustrated by being at the very end of the supply chain and wanted to get closer to the source. So, I decided to become a winegrower. I returned to France, spent a year studying winemaking in Burgundy, and worked with Luc Pavelot, a pioneer of organic farming in Pernand-Vergelesses, for two harvests. I then joined Pierrick Bouley in Volnay, where I stayed until 2023.


    Why did you decide to settle in the Centre-Loire?
    Buying an estate in Burgundy was out of reach, but I was determined to work with Pinot Noir and Gamay, and to stay in a cool northern climate. I was drawn to the diversity of terroirs in the Centre-Loire and, as luck would have it, Domaine de la Chasseigne, 3ha in Coteaux du Giennois, came up for sale. I took over in 2023.


    How has it been so far?
    Challenging. The estate is organic, and I didn’t produce any wine in 2024. The 2025 vintage will be released soon, and I’m hoping 2026 will be both generous and high quality.

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Zero tariff scotch trading with US comes...

    Juvé & Camps begins ‘earliest ever’ harvest

    Wine tourism: Rathfinny announces expans...

    Ian Macleod Distillers launches private...

    Nick Gillett: Aperitivo – The best thing...

    Louis Roederer acquires Burgundy’s Domai...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Discover Rioja

    24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95