Journey to Centre-Loire

Promotional Feature

Guillaume Myette explains how his career brought him to France’s Centre-Loire

Most estates in the Centre-Loire are family-owned, often passed down through generations. Yet the region also welcomes newcomers, whether from mixed farming backgrounds or far afield. Guillaume Myette is one of these fresh talents, combining a keen interest in wine with a genuine respect for the local terroir.



Guillaume, where do you come from?

I grew up in Quebec and moved to France at 15 with my father. I studied geography and worked in bars and restaurants to earn some pocket money. When I returned to Canada, my French degree wasn’t recognised, so I retrained as a sommelier.



Where does your interest in wine come from?

My student jobs first sparked my curiosity, but my geography studies played a big role too as there’s nothing more geographical than wine. I loved working as a sommelier, but it left me wanting more. I was frustrated by being at the very end of the supply chain and wanted to get closer to the source. So, I decided to become a winegrower. I returned to France, spent a year studying winemaking in Burgundy, and worked with Luc Pavelot, a pioneer of organic farming in Pernand-Vergelesses, for two harvests. I then joined Pierrick Bouley in Volnay, where I stayed until 2023.



Why did you decide to settle in the Centre-Loire?

Buying an estate in Burgundy was out of reach, but I was determined to work with Pinot Noir and Gamay, and to stay in a cool northern climate. I was drawn to the diversity of terroirs in the Centre-Loire and, as luck would have it, Domaine de la Chasseigne, 3ha in Coteaux du Giennois, came up for sale. I took over in 2023.



How has it been so far?

Challenging. The estate is organic, and I didn’t produce any wine in 2024. The 2025 vintage will be released soon, and I’m hoping 2026 will be both generous and high quality.