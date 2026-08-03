Wine GB Conference: Renewed export drive for sparkling wines

By Andrew Catchpole

There’s no doubt that the English and Welsh wine sector has been on quite a roll. Production, quality and positive perception have all continued to rise, helping fuel the optimistic buzz at this year’s Wine GB Conference in London. Convened around a central theme of building ‘resilience’ into the industry, delegates were reminded by Helen Brocklebank, CEO of luxury brands body Walpole, that the homegrown wine sector has upped in size by 69% over the past decade. And this despite the challenges of Brexit, Covid, various geopolitical crisis and ongoing cost of living issues.