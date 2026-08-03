Wine GB Conference: Renewed export drive for sparkling wines

There’s no doubt that the English and Welsh wine sector has been on quite a roll. Production, quality and positive perception have all continued to rise, helping fuel the optimistic buzz at this year’s Wine GB Conference in London. Convened around a central theme of building ‘resilience’ into the industry, delegates were reminded by Helen Brocklebank, CEO of luxury brands body Walpole, that the homegrown wine sector has upped in size by 69% over the past decade. And this despite the challenges of Brexit, Covid, various geopolitical crisis and ongoing cost of living issues.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.