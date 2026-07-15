Beyond the bottle: the UK merchants putting cork back to work

Promotional Feature

Although sustainability can occasionally feel like an abstract concept, a new initiative from APCOR, the Portuguese Cork Association, is demonstrating how even the simplest action can deliver lasting environmental rewards. Today, independent wine merchants from across the UK are turning sustainability into a vehicle for meaningful consumer engagement – using cork recycling not just as an environmental goal, but as a way to strengthen relationships with local communities.

The idea is brilliant in its simplicity. The UK Cork Harvest, a nationwide project spearheaded by APCOR, invites retailers to become community hubs for recycling, with participating merchants receiving branded recycling bins, a dedicated collection service and promotional support. Thus multiple aims are achieved: the initiative encourages repeat visits, demonstrating sustainability leadership while giving real cork a second life through recycling. Moreover, with nearly 50 independents already taking part, the project is gathering momentum as the trade rallies behind the initiative.

The campaign launched in London, where the response has been overwhelming. Participating businesses already include The Good Wine Shop (multiple locations), Lea & Sandeman, Cellar Door Wines, Bottle Apostle (multiple sites), Alliance Wine, and the Jeroboam's Group.

“We introduced the cork recycling initiative in-store across all five of our food shops located in Hampstead, Holland Park, Muswell Hill, King's Road and Wimbledon,” explains Alexandra Delcampo, marketing executive at Jeroboams.

“Customers appreciate having a tangible, simple way to contribute, and it has opened up genuinely great conversations in store about sustainability more broadly. Sustainability runs through everything we do at Jeroboams and more than 80 of our 112 producers are certified sustainable, organic or biodynamic, and cork recycling is a natural extension of that same thinking.” Following a successful launch, the initiative is now expanding across the UK, giving independents a valuable opportunity to reinforce their sustainability credentials while encouraging repeat footfall – and fostering consumer engagement.

Cork's natural advantages

Meanwhile, cutting-edge innovation and advances in alternative stoppers continue to define the world of closures in the 21st century. Yet cork has a natural and undeniable sustainability advantage: harvested from cork oak trees without harming them, it is a 100% natural, renewable and reusable material. Indeed, cork oaks are stripped only once every nine years at a minimum and can continue producing cork for well over a century.

According to APCOR, the cork forests of the Mediterranean basin, known as the Montado, are among the world's most diverse biodiversity hotspots. “One tonne of harvested cork captures 73 tonnes of CO2, with Portugal's forests alone retaining more than 14 tonnes of CO2 per hectare annually,” said Cláudia Pimenta, General Director at the Portuguese Cork Association.

“The Montado represents around 22% of Portugal's national forest area and, because no trees are felled, the entire process is environmentally sustainable by design.” Thus the entire production cycle is inherently regenerative, making cork a unique example of a renewable packaging material whose environmental benefits extend well beyond the bottle.

This is something that you can help to make happen. Everyone who participates receives full logistical support, ensuring that merchants can offer customers a hassle-free method of recycling their corks without creating any additional operational burden.

According to Gosia Weiger, Executive Director at Dulwich Vintners: “At the heart of Dulwich Village, our community values sustainability more every day and it's great to see more initiatives like this for the public to take part in.”

She continues: “The cork recycling idea has acted as a brilliant tool for customer engagement, sparking some lively shop-floor discussions about a cork's lifecycle. The response has been very positive. For us, this initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to reduce waste and protect the environment, proving that even small choices in our shop can make a collective difference.”

As Weiger underlines, participating retailers are not simply acting as collection points. They are helping to educate consumers about natural cork's lifecycle and its role within sustainable wine production. Every conversation and interaction is an opportunity to demonstrate that sustainability is not an abstract concept championed by a minority – it is real and essential. And, it's something that consumers can actively participate in.

Expansion drive

However, the campaign's impact extends beyond retail. APCOR has partnered with the Eden Project, ensuring collected corks are put to good use through horticultural research at its flagship Cornwall site. Therefore, by creating a transparent and clear end destination for recycled cork, the initiative has demonstrated the practical value of the circular economy – bringing the abstract to life.

"Natural cork has always been part of the story of wine, but too often that story ends when the bottle is opened. The UK Cork Harvest changes that,” says Carlos de Jesus, Operational Director of the Cork.Connect Campaign at APCOR. “By working with independent merchants who genuinely care about what they sell and how they sell it, we are giving cork the second life it deserves and showing that responsible consumption can start at the shop counter."

As the programme continues to expand nationally, retailers are coming on board in increasing numbers. Crucially, participation is very straightforward, as the initiative fits seamlessly into everyday retail operations while delivering tangible sustainability benefits. Meanwhile, the UK Cork Harvest project is part of APCOR's broader commitment to educating and engaging with the UK trade. Alongside the recycling campaign, the organisation has invested heavily in promoting cork's environmental credentials, including a recent 'Cork Matters' sommelier trip to Portugal's Montado region.

In June 2026, a member of the Harper's Wine & Spirits team joined some world-class sommeliers on a remarkable trip to the heartland of cork, delving head first into the remarkable ecosystem behind natural cork and the sustainable forestry practices that have made this historic yet contemporary closure impervious to changes in fashion.

Today, cork producers are in an expansive mood, buoyed by a series of milestone technological advancements and the stopper's undeniable sustainability cachet. Indeed, if one were searching for a topical emblem of innovation in the closures industry, then cork would come top of the list. And by giving natural cork a second life, the UK Cork Harvest is helping to close the loop of one of wine's most iconic materials, ensuring that sustainability does not end when the bottle is uncorked.

Sustainability does not have to involve grand gestures or significant expense. Positive change can begin with something as small as returning a cork to your local merchant. We invite independents to get involved and discover how one small action can make a world of difference.