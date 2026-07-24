France report: A new generation in the Rhône

Travelling to Crozes-Hermitage, Harpers was aware it was not uncovering a hidden gem. While visiting the northern Rhône region it was a challenge to find producers who were not already exporting to British shores. According to Inter Rhône, in 2024 17% of exports from the northern Rhône valley’s eight crus went to the UK, second only to the US (22%).
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.