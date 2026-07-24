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France report: A new generation in the Rhône

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 July, 2026

Travelling to Crozes-Hermitage, Harpers was aware it was not uncovering a hidden gem. While visiting the northern Rhône region it was a challenge to find producers who were not already exporting to British shores. According to Inter Rhône, in 2024 17% of exports from the northern Rhône valley’s eight crus went to the UK, second only to the US (22%).

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