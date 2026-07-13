Tayēr + Elementary launches pop-up series with residency at Cato

By Oliver Catchpole

Monica Berg and Alex Kraterna – the founders of cocktail bar Tayēr + Elementary – have announced the launch of a new pop-up series called ‘What if?’.

This comes after the unexpected and temporary closure of their original Shoreditch site due to a fire.

The first in the series – which aims to reimagine different themes through the lens of the Tayēr brand – is known as ‘Casual by Tayēr’.

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Launching on 15 July, it will be a six-week residency in the basement bar of Cato in Covent Garden, aiming to bring together the spirit of a classic neighbourhood bar with the creativity for which Tayēr + Elementary is known.

Commenting on the launch, Berg said: “Casual by Tayēr is our way of staying connected to the people who have supported us, even as we navigate an unexpected moment of change.

“This residency gives us the freedom to be playful, responsive, and a little spontaneous to create something that feels fresh while still rooted in the values that define Tayēr + Elementary.

“Summer in London is all about embracing the moment, and Casual by Tayēr is exactly that: a chance to come together, enjoy great drinks, and celebrate the community that makes our work meaningful.”

Casual by Tayēr will showcase a curated menu of cocktails which it said will merge the “distinctive style of Tayēr” with the “technique and precision of Elementary”, along with classics such as the One Sip Martini.

Head chef Steven Diaz has also created a menu of snacks, skewers, sandwiches and hot plates, blending his signature Asian and Latin influences.

This will include creations from his Green Plantain Crisps with Rayu to his Cubano Sandwich.

Angelos Bafas, co-founder of Cato – where the residency is taking place – added: “We're incredibly excited to welcome Monica, Alex and the Tayēr + Elementary team to Cato this summer.

“They are among the most respected names in the global cocktail community, and it's a privilege to host the first edition of their new 'What If?' series.

“Casual by Tayēr is a fantastic fit for our basement bar, and we're looking forward to welcoming both loyal Tayēr guests and new visitors to experience this unique residency in the heart of Covent Garden.”

Casual by Tayēr will run from Wednesday 15 July to Wednesday 26 August. It will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 1am.











