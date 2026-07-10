Wanderlust Wine appointed exclusive UK importer for Sardinian winery Mesa

By Oliver Catchpole

Cantina Mesa – a winery based in the Sulcis region of south-west Sardinia – has made Wanderlust Wine its exclusive UK importer.

With Wanderlust handling distribution to restaurants, bars and hotels around the country, the partnership aims to bring two of Mesa’s flagship labels, ‘Giunco’ Vermentino di Sardegna DOC and ‘Buio’ Carignano del Sulcis DOC, into focus in the UK on-trade.

This appointment forms part of the importer’s continued expansion of its Italian portfolio, reflecting what it said was “growing interest among UK trade professionals and consumers in authentic, terroir-driven wines from lesser-known regions”.

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Mesa was founded in 2004 by Gavino Sanna – a Sardinian advertising executive who once studied with Andy Warhol.

Since then, from its base in Sant’Anna Arresi in the southwest of the island, the producer has built a reputation for its modern reinterpretation of Sardinia’s winemaking heritage.

It works primarily with indigenous varieties including Vermentino, Carignano and Cannonau, producing wines that aim to show off the island’s Mediterranean landscape and identity.

Commenting on the partnership, Giacomo Marzotto, export director at Herita Marzotto Wine Estates (which owns Mesa), explained: “Mesa perfectly reflects the way today’s consumers are approaching wine: seeking authenticity, freshness and wines that are both approachable and distinctive.

“Behind this modern style is a winery with a genuine Sardinian heritage, strong technical expertise, and a clear vision for the future.”

The lower Sulcis, along the coastal belt in the Valley of Porto Pino – where Mesa is located, is home to numerous vineyards, some over a hundred years old.

Its climate is significantly impacted by the nearby sea, which mitigates the heat of summer and reduces the risk of humidity-derived fungal disease.

Mesa’s vineyards cover an area larger than 74ha – of which 66ha is estate-owned.

Marzotto continued: “Mesa is a true hidden gem, appealing both to younger wine drinkers looking for contemporary wines and to enthusiasts eager to discover distinctive appellations.”

Richard Ellison, the founder and MD of Wanderlust Wine added: “Mesa is exactly the kind of producer we set out to work with: family-owned, deeply rooted in its region, and making wines that wouldn’t come from anywhere else.

“The family vision for the estate, with real provenance and its focus on indigenous Sardinian varieties, is a perfect fit for our portfolio and for the growing appetite among UK sommeliers and buyers for wines with real provenance.”

Mesa’s wines are available to UK trade customers now through Wanderlust Wine.











