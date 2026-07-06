Austria shines by the glass

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With its wide diversity of wine styles, Austria offers both quality and value for money across the spectrum

Austria’s gastronomy and its wines enjoy a relationship that can only be described as inextricable, meaning the country is ideally placed to offer a glass to go with almost anything. From the casual chic of a heuriger tavern nestled in the vineyards overlooking Vienna, to one of the capital’s bustling brasseries or fine dining establishments, Austrians are rarely found without a glass in hand.

With an overview assessing the country’s wines for the IWSC Global Judging each year, Dirceu Vianna Jr MW encapsulates what makes Austria a natural fit for a by-the-glass list: “Aside from quality and consistency, which are hallmarks of Austrian wine, there is also a diversity of styles and great value for money, hence why they are great options by the glass.”

Austria is primarily a white wine-producing country with Grüner Veltliner, accounting for a third of its vines, indisputably the signature variety; one that warrants a place on every wine list, thanks to a combination of freshness and versatility.

With its carefree charm making it enjoyable on its own, there are few dishes that Grüner Veltliner does not pair well with. Of course, there’s it’s natural bedfellow, wiener schnitzel & potato salad, but it is also well suited to Asian-inspired cuisine, majoring on chilli and spice, making it a great choice by the glass.

At Poon’s at Somerset House, in London, wine buyer Michael Mackenzie explains the appeal of the variety: “With Cantonese cooking in particular, cool-climate wines with less alcohol, more acidity and subtle aromatics fit perfectly. Grüner Veltliner offers so much variety of flavour, be it Wachau, Kremstal or Kamptal, each region is completely different in its renditions.

That said, the essential citrus, even stone fruit, white pepper and spice notes of the grape are natural partners for Asian food.”

Beyond Grüner Veltliner, Austria offers a broad spectrum of whites to suit all tastes: there’s a distinctive, gastronomic style of Riesling, plump and textural, but always balanced by vibrant acidity; Welschriesling is a popular choice for crisp apple-driven freshness; Sauvignon Blanc lovers will relish the mineral-rich examples from the steep slopes of Styria in the south; while there’s also a treasure trove of niche wines – such as Rotgipfler, Roter Veltliner and Zierfandler or Vienna’s fabled field blend, Gemischter Satz - all offering an enriching voyage of discovery for wine lovers, something considered fundamental to a well chosen by-the-glass list.

RETURN ON INVESTMENT

While not cheap, Austria’s wines tend to offer an excellent return on investment for those charged with curating by-the-glass lists, with professional buyers impressed by the ratio of quality to price, a view echoed by Philipp Reinstaller, UK Sommelier of the Year 2024 and general manager at London’s LaBombe by Trivet. “In my opinion, Austria offers some of the best-value wines in the world. The country delivers excellent quality at every level, from entry-level wines to top single vineyard bottlings. What makes Austria especially exciting is the balance between traditional winemakers and a new generation of young, innovative producers,” says Reinstaller, who also praises Austria’s impressive regional diversity: “For me, Austrian wines by the glass are a great option because they are incredibly versatile and food friendly. There is also a wide stylistic range within individual grape varieties. Take the wines of the Wachau, for example, where the classification system spans ‘steinfeder’, the lightest and most delicate style, through ‘federspiel’, up to ‘smaragd’, which represents the richest and most concentrated wines. Especially when it comes to food and wine pairing, I think Austrian Sauvignon Blanc is often overlooked.”

"What makes Austria especially exciting is the balance between traditional winemakers and a new generation of young, innovative producers,”



Philipp Reinstaller, UK Sommelier of the Year 2024

Boasting a total of 42 grape varieties – 28 white and 14 red – Austria potentially offers plenty of choice for sommeliers seeking to construct a broad and diverse list, from crowd-pleasing favourites to rare finds.

The Wine Society’s Austria buyer, Freddy Bulmer, says Grüner Veltliner is his go-to grape: “It’s a perfect, food-friendly all-rounder, thanks to its combination of fresh acidity and its versatility, which means it will go well with any sort of food, so it’s a perfect wine to enjoy by the glass, or if you’re out for a picnic.”

Turning to red and rosé wines, there’s no shortage of options: a third of Austria’s vineyards are planted to red grapes, with Zweigelt the most widely planted. It’s a variety that finds itself in tune with the times with the trend for refreshing rosé wines and lighter, crunchy reds that can also be served with a gentle chill.

“Zweigelt is so fresh, vibrant and lifted. It’s got enough fruit generosity to be able to pair well with all sorts of foods, perhaps moving more to the meaty end of the spectrum and because it is uplifting and fragrant it is also great on its own,” enthuses Bulmer.

Austria’s second most popular red grape is Blaufränkisch, offering wild berry fruit, dense structure, firm tannins and high acidity, making it well suited to a by-the-glass pairing menu to accompany rich, meaty dishes. Then there’s Sankt Laurent, a relatively rare variety that has inspired a cult following for its elegant, perfumed aromas and refined red fruit profile, offering further opportunity for an enticing and exciting by-the-glass wine list.