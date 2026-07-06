Garda embraces lower ABV

Promotional Feature

Garda has become the first Italiain DOC to offer wines with an abv as low as 9%

Garda DOC has made a ground-breaking change to its production regulations, embracing the low-alcohol wine category by allowing Garganega wines to be marketed with an abv as low as 9% – the lowest permitted alcohol level for a ‘dry’ DOC wine category in Italy.

The first Italian denomination to make such a move, Garda looks set to capitalise on growing consumer interest in lower-abv products, without compromising on authenticity or terroir expression – requiring wines that fall under the new Garda Garganega DOC to have naturally lower alcohol levels.

Indeed, at the recent Garda Wine Stories 2026 conference, the Consorzio emphasised that the wines are crafted through a combination of earlier harvesting (intentionally holding back sugar levels and retaining acidity) and careful vinification in the winery, rather than dealcoholisation.

Additionally, the DOC’s regulations on sweetness levels still apply, meaning that producers cannot rely on higher residual sugar to mitigate lower alcohol levels.

Garganega lends itself nicely to this approach, with its long ripening cycle allowing for early harvesting, and the ‘flexible’ nature of the grape leaving room for producers to experiment.

As Sissi Baratella, Vinitaly ambassador for the DOC, noted at the conference: “Garganega tells different stories depending on how you want to use it.”

Currently, the Consorzio is telling the story of authentic wines with strong ties to the land – with the grape itself originally hailing from the shores of Garda.

RETAINING IDENTITY

This connection to the local area is certainly an advantage that these wines have over alternatives such as dealcoholised products.

Speaking at the event, journalist Alessandra Piubello explained that “dealcoholisation is a disruptive process”, which removes “the backbone of the wine”.

In contrast, she continued, “wines with a naturally low alcohol content can retain a territorial identity associated with classic winegrowing areas… plus the advantage of offering a low alcohol content.”

With its recent legislative innovation, Garda’s producers are set to seize this advantage.

Paolo Fiorini, Consorzio Garda DOC President

Paolo Fiorini, the president of the Consorzio, explains: “More and more consumers are seeking versatile wines that align with a mindful approach to drinking, without compromising on quality, authenticity and the connection to the local area.”

As attendees at the conference were reminded, this is especially true in the UK – one of Garda’s major export markets – where demand for this category has seen notable growth.

So far, three labels have been released onto the market under the new designation – with production sitting around 20,000 bottles – but with such opportunities available, it is no surprise that Fiorini expects significant growth in coming years.

He concludes: “Garda is a region that has always known how to evolve without losing its identity: the growth of our appellation depends on our ability to look ahead, invest in innovation and continue to promote what makes us unique within the Italian wine landscape.”

» gardadocvino.it/

» instagram @gardadocvino

» facebook @gardadocvino