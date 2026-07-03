Familia Torres has seen 47% emissions reduction since 2008

By Hamish Graham

Spanish wine giant Familia Torres has detailed that between 2008 and 2025 it reduced its CO2 emissions by 47%. This figure is measured across all scopes – from its vineyards to the end consumer.

The year 2008 acts as a baseline as it was the first year the Penedès-based producer began measuring its carbon footprint. The emissions reduction announcement comes shortly after the business achieved the B Corp accreditation earlier this year, as reported by Harpers.

In the vineyard, Torres explained that it has been focused on reducing ‘agricultural inputs’ such as fertilisers and herbicides, shifting towards a regenerative approach to viticulture.

Other initiatives have included establishing a reusable bottle and wine barrel programme in the Netherlands with Torres adding that this approach allows it to “consolidate collection, washing and refilling systems to extend packaging lifespans”.

Additionally, it has pursued ‘multi-modal’ transport initiatives in Germany and the Netherlands, i.e. combining rail and road transport to help curb emissions.

Director of innovation and sustainability at the wine producer, Mireia Torres, commented: “Our 2025 result is not the consequence of a single initiative, but of sustained effort in the vineyard, in the winery, with our suppliers and in the markets where we operate.

“It has only been possible thanks to the commitment and engagement of a team that shares the same vision and feels genuinely inspired by the progress made. We will continue working, through our vineyards and our wines, to contribute to the fight against climate change.”









