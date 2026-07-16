Producer Q&A: Mauricio González-Gordon & Antonio Flores CEO and head winemaker, González Byass

Following the auction of a selection of its historic Jerez bottle library in partnership with Christie’s, designed to reinforce the ‘fine wine’ credentials of sherry, the pair behind one of Jerez’s most dynamic bodegas talk to Andrew Catchpole about innovation.
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