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Viña Artesano expands fine wine offer with sustainable on-trade range

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  02 July, 2026

Premium Argentinian wine estate Viña Artesano, which is owned by Grupo Avinea, has announced the release of its full sustainability-focused range of varietal wines for the UK on-trade.

The launch builds on the successful release of the producer’s first three terroir-led wines – Achillea Malbec 2021, Gazania Cabernet Franc 2022 and Nassella Chardonnay 2022 – into the market in November last year.

These fine wines were developed following more than five years of research into both soil and vineyard ecology, as part of Grupo Avinea’s MatrizViva project – which aims to “deepen and understand the interaction that exists between organisms, water, soil and the environment”.

Each release was named after the flower species that is used to regulate the unique ecosystems where the wines are produced – Nassella in Gualtallary, Achillea in Paraje Altamira, and Gazania in Alto Agrelo.

Commenting on the announcement, Franck Noguiez, the new head of winemaking at Viña Artesano (and technical director at Grupo Avinea), said: “Viña Artesano is a ground-breaking sustainability and terroir-focused winemaking project in Argentina.

“It brings together research organisations and Grupo Avinea’s agricultural, oenology and sustainability teams, to deeply understand a terroir and produce the very best quality from a balanced ecosystem.

“We are immensely proud to finally introduce the full range from Viña Artesano to our UK partners and we look forward to seeing listings grow in the premium on-trade sector.”

From July, the Viña Artesano range will boast three new levels of wines, designed to support its existing top-end releases and all produced with that same commitment to vineyard ecosystem management.

These tiers are Artesano Piedraviva – which includes its Altamira Malbec, Gualtallary Chardonnay and Gualtallary Malbec, Artesano Trescencia – which includes Malbec and Cabernet Franc single varietals, and Artesano Veraprima – a more entry-level tier which includes a Pinot Grigio, a Malbec and a Malbec Rosé.

All these wines will be available in the UK this summer through importer Freixenet Copestick.



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