Liv-ex: Not all is lost after ‘tepid’ En Primeur campaign

By Oliver Catchpole

Liv-ex has released its En Primeur 2025 closing report, detailing how, for the UK trade, this year’s so called “critical” campaign has been met with “tepid sales”.

However, the fine wine investment platform noted that in hindsight, prices for this campaign may in fact appear sensible – as with some other “duds” from years past.

Overall, there was a lot of pressure placed on this year’s campaign to perform, mainly due to the disastrous 2024, which saw private clients, merchants and negociants unable or unwilling to take on that year’s poorly rated and (relatively) highly priced stock.

Because of that, doubts were cast on the sustainability of this key distribution system for Bordeaux, unless private clients could be clawed back in 2025.

However, while rising indices had created some cautious optimism in the market at the beginning of this year, uncertainty and risk aversion won out – despite 2025s receiving solid scores (although with little critical consensus).

Additionally, the similarly priced and rated years of 2019 and 2020 – with the advantage of several years of bottle aging and lacking the risk inherent to En Primeur – took some of the wind out of 2025’s sails.

According to Liv-ex, this year’s release prices were felt to be too high by both merchants and collectors.

It added that demand had become more selective than it was in the past, with many buyers finding “moments of excitement” – with Cheval Blanc, Margaux, Lafite and Batailley mentioned most commonly.

The platform compared this year to En Primeur 2014, which also followed several years of over-ambitious release pricing – most notably 2009 and 2010 – and was released directly after a poorly rated, low yielding vintage.

While there was discontent at the time with 2014 pricing, Liv-ex suggested that the long-run picture is more positive and that, looking back, many would in fact buy at those prices.

It added that 2025 has a similar pattern forming, with a stable market indicating that prices of alternative vintages will hold as the 2025s become physical, giving reason to believe that those releases will persist in years to come.

As the report concluded: “This was not a knock-out campaign, but neither have those of the past that we now look fondly back on been either. En Primeur 2025 may well be better than we think.”















