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Nominations open for Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2026

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  29 June, 2026

Nominations for the Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list are once again open to the trade.

The much-anticipated contest – which highlights the crème de la crème of drinks wholesalers in the UK – is now inviting Harpers’ trade readers to propose businesses for the award.

Nominations are welcome for all suppliers, whether they be niche, specialist, regional, or national, and whether focused on wines, beers, spirits or all three, although careful consideration is recommended.

Up to three businesses can be put forward, with these candidates going into forming the competition’s ‘long list’, where they will then be considered by an expert judging panel, who will put together the final roster. 

Competition for a spot is expected to once again be tough, with Harpers anticipating another cohort that goes consistently above and beyond. Nominees are assessed on criteria including quality of portfolio, service, support, personnel and the efficiency of supply.

Award winners will be announced in this year's October issue of Harpers. 

The deadline for nominations is 29 July 2026. To make your nominations for this year’s Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers, you can click here.





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