Gap between whisky and wine investments narrowing, according to WineCap

By Oliver Catchpole

Fine wine investment platform WineCap has released analysis suggesting that the gap in confidence between fine wine and whisky investments is narrowing, with enthusiasm for the latter increasing significantly since 2023.

While fine wine remains the leading collectable asset of the two, with 97% of UK wealth managers surveyed expecting increased client demand for the category in 2026, whisky is not far behind – with demand expectations reaching 91% this year.

This reflects what the platform called “growing confidence” in whisky’s long-term appeal for investors, despite fluctuations in expectations.

In its analysis, WineCap explained: “Wealth managers remain highly optimistic about both assets in 2026, despite a period marked by inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting investor priorities.

“While demand expectations have strengthened, confidence in fine wine has remained consistently high since the first year of our research in 2023.

“Sentiment towards whisky, by contrast, has been more variable, perhaps reflecting the different levels of market maturity, liquidity and infrastructure underpinning the two asset classes.”

The investment platform said that investors are overall becoming more comfortable allocating capital to tangible, alternative assets – such as wine and whisky, which tend to compete for the same pool of capital.

So far, the fine wine market’s maturity, liquidity and pricing transparency have allowed it to retain a dominant position among collectable assets in the UK.

By contrast, the whisky market is typically smaller, more fragmented and lacks a strong secondary market, along with potentially longer holding periods and higher entry points.

WineCap added that diversification is often easier in wine, with multiple regions, producers, vintages and styles meaning that investors can create portfolios with broad exposure to market drivers.

However, it explained that whisky’s growing popularity lies in a combination of scarcity, as distilleries cannot rapidly increase production of aged stocks; higher growth potential than wine, although with greater volatility; and the factor of cask ownership – which has no direct equivalent in the wine market.

Overall, as interest in collectable assets grows, WineCap expects that both markets are likely to expand.











