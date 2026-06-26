Friday Read: Climate inversion – learning from the New World

By James Lawrence

There is an assumption embedded deep within the wine trade, self-evident to many, that Europe teaches and everyone else learns. In the 20th century, techniques, philosophies, and, of course, grape varieties, radiated outward from Europe's historic heartlands to newer wine-producing regions seeking legitimacy and guidance. The New World innovated, certainly, but Europe remained the reference point. It was a largely one-way flow of knowledge. And the hierarchy was seldom questioned.

Yet climate change may be about to invert this historic relationship. Many of the new realities increasingly facing long-established regions – compressed ripening windows, the fight to preserve acidity, and extreme hydric stress – are quotidian in India and Brazil. Regions once regarded as outliers may possess expertise that Old World vineyards, farmed since the days of Charlemagne, increasingly need. Has the pupil outgrown the mentor?

“Indian viticulture has long operated under conditions that many established regions are only now beginning to experience,” says Manjunath V.G, vice president at Grover Zampa Vineyards. “As climate change forces traditional wine regions to confront a new reality, countries like India may offer valuable lessons in climate resilience.”

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Such an inversion – emerging wine regions offering climate management expertise rather than novelty – may prove to be one of the most significant paradigm shifts in the 21st century.

Master class

According to Manjunath, the practical lessons are numerous. Indian vineyards routinely contend with temperatures exceeding 40°C, intense solar radiation, hot winds and rapid water loss. Their response has been a fundamentally different approach to viticultural management – one that would have seemed largely irrelevant to Western Europe a generation ago.

Ah yes, the good old days, when chaptalisation was commonplace in Burgundy, and Bordeaux considered 14% ABV something that happened to other people. Times change.

“As temperatures rise, many wine regions are gradually shifting from a 'ripeness-limited' mindset to a 'heat-management mindset',” notes Manjunath. “This is where Indian experience becomes especially relevant.”

Indeed, growers have long relied on intensive canopy management to protect fruit from excessive sunlight, precise irrigation scheduling, drought-resistant rootstock and harvesting decisions based on physiological balance rather than brix levels alone.

“The key lesson India learned is that vine balance becomes more important than vine exposure,” he says. He also counsels European producers not to assume that “climate change means learning a few new techniques”. Instead, he argues, “it requires learning a new philosophy of viticulture, where adaptability is more important than tradition”.

In the tropical climate of the Brazilian interior, high rainfall, strong fungal disease pressure and irregular ripening make viticulture an almost thankless task. Yet imported assumptions from Europe once held sway over many producers, according to Luisa Valduga, owner of Casa Valduga.

“In Rio Grande do Sul, and especially in Vale dos Vinhedos, many producers initially looked at red wines as the natural ambition, influenced by traditional European references,” she explains.

“Thus one of the key lessons from Brazil is not to force a region to imitate another model, but to understand what the vineyard is naturally capable of expressing with quality and consistency.”

In tandem with Manjunath, Valduga believes that her country's experience is relevant “because many of the challenges that are now becoming more urgent in Europe have been part of our reality for a long time”.

She adds: “Climate adaptation is not only about changing rootstocks, canopy management or harvest dates. Sometimes the deeper adaptation is stylistic and strategic. Brazil has learned a lot from European traditions, but I do think this relationship is becoming more dynamic.”

Insider knowledge

So how do European winemakers feel about this suggestion of a relationship inversion? In the Languedoc-Roussillon, producers will justifiably point out that drought and heat have been intensifying for decades – the 2003 vintage being a watershed moment – and that expertise flows from many sources.

“Although the experiences of tropical and semi-tropical wine regions are certainly interesting, we have not needed to compare ourselves to them in order to move forward. We have developed our own adaptation strategies, rooted in our terroirs and in close observation of our vineyards,” says Emmanuelle Rivière, MD at Les Vignobles Foncalieu.

Yet she acknowledges that authority within the wine world is becoming increasingly diffuse.

“Regions once considered peripheral have accumulated valuable experience in managing heat stress, water scarcity and disrupted vegetative cycles. Their perspective can enrich ours, just as our own experience can contribute to theirs.”

Meanwhile, the innovation and adaptability on display across both Europe and the New World is impressive. At Famille Fabre in the Aude, for example, recent trials have involved applying limestone and clay-based coatings to protect grapes from extreme heat; limestone creates a reflective white film that lowers grape temperatures by approximately 2°C – a potentially crucial margin during heatwaves.

Yet this technique is borrowed not from classic viticulture but from fruit growing, illustrating how adaptation increasingly requires openness to ideas from outside the traditional orthodoxy, as the global trade experiences an unprecedented redistribution of expertise.

“Looking 20 years ahead, I believe climate change will reshape not only the map of wine production, but also the hierarchy of knowledge,” says Valduga.

“Regions that have been considered peripheral may become important sources of knowledge because they have already had to adapt. Brazil may not replace Bordeaux, Rioja or Tuscany as historic references, but it can certainly contribute valuable expertise in resilience, innovation and climate adaptation.”

For generations, Europe taught and everyone else listened. But that master/apprentice mindset, forged in a different climatic era, is now woefully out of date.







