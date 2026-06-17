Mangrove portfolio set to gain sustainability-oriented French vodka

By Hamish Graham

Mangrove is set to become the UK distributor for French vodka brand Le Philtre. The brand’s unique bottles are produced from recycled waste glass – each glass’ colour depending on the type of waste glass used.

The brand hopes its distinctive look will lead to the bottles being kept as keepsakes. This is akin to the trend seen with brands such as Harris Gin where stylish bottle design lengthens each container’s lifetime as a decorative or functional collectible item.

The move also aligns with recent commercial moves by Mangrove-owner SPIRIBAM which became the majority shareholder of Le Philtre in September 2025.

The vodka is produced in Cognac, using organic winter wheat as well as ‘naturally filtered’ Gensac spring water. The liquid is distilled six times, four in traditional column still and the final two distillations see a few drops of oakwood distillate added.

MD of Mangrove Global Nick Gillett said: “Le Philtre has already aligned itself with iconic outlets and partners in Europe, like Galerie Lafayette, luxury hotel Le Ritz and La Grande Epicerie de Paris (part of Le Bon Marché). It is also listed in the first class of Air France, earning its position as a stylish and luxurious spirit for the discerning drinker.

“It offers UK consumers an elevated tipple and sophisticated drinking experience, at a manageable price point. The bottle looks equally distinctive in a back bar or spirits shelf, making it a real standout spirit.”

Both 70cl and 35cl bottles of the spirit will be available to the UK trade.











