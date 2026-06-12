Canned Wine Group unveils new head of sales Grant Allen

By Hamish Graham

Canned Wine Group has announced its first ever head of sales, with Grant Allen being appointed to the new role at the premium canned and keg wine business.

Allen has 20 years of experience working across the drinks trade. His most recent role was as head of leisure, entertainment and festivals at Carlsberg Britvic. Prior to this position he held other roles including national account executive at Budweiser.

CEO at Canned Wine Group Ben Franks anticipates Allen will be a welcome addition to the fast-growing sales team at the company.

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“He brings decades of experience, has built relationships across every area of the on-trade, understands the intricacies and nuances of the industry, and knows exactly what operators are looking for in their drinks partners.

“With a brilliant sales team already in place, appointing a head of sales is a statement of intent for where we’re taking Canned Wine Group”, Franks commented.

Allen is energised by the prospect of working with the team at Canned Wine Group.

He added: “Ben and Simon have achieved fantastic things so far with Canned Wine Group, and I believe the offer of premium wine in cans and keg has huge potential and benefits for the hospitality sector – from quality and consistency to sustainability and ease of service.

“I’m joining at a really exciting time, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to introduce Canned Wine Group’s portfolio to as many operators as possible.”









