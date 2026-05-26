Cramele Recas aims to turn 85% of global sales ultra-lightweight

By Oliver Catchpole

Romania’s largest wine exporter Cramele Recas is aiming to have 85% of its global sales in ultra-lightweight bottles by the end of 2026 – up from 5% in 2025.

This comes as part of a significant sustainability drive in the producer’s key export markets, including the UK, its fourth biggest globally.

Glass accounts for the majority of the company’s carbon emissions, meaning that a reduction in bottle weight has the potential to considerably reduce its carbon footprint.

According to Cramele Recas, the new bottles cut carbon emissions by around 28% in the production phase alone, with an estimated additional reduction of around 10-15% during transport from factory to winery, winery to consumer and consumer to recycling bin.

The producer said that these lightweight bottles will also improve transport efficiency, as trucks often have weight limits which force them to carry partially empty loads when transporting wine.

The new bottles also allow Cramele Recas to fit an additional two or three pallets into each truck, allowing about 15% more wine to be transported at similar levels of fuel consumption, cost and CO2 emissions.

So far, in the UK it has introduced a range of 300g Bordeaux bottles across stockists including Waitrose; Asda; M&S; Corney & Barrow; Tanners of Shrewsbury; LWC; and St Austell, with further rollouts planned across other UK ranges this year, including a new 300g Burgundy bottle.

The move is part of a broader sustainability programme at Cramele Recas which includes tripling solar energy capacity to two megawatt hours by this summer, hoping to meet around 60% of its energy needs through renewable means.

It is also pursuing ISO 14068 certification as part of its wider emissions strategy.

Commenting on the importance of sustainability, Phillip Cox, owner of Cramele Recas, said: “The impact of climate change is no longer theoretical for us. We have seen it very clearly in the last two years, with sharp falls in production and much more volatile growing conditions.

“That creates serious challenges for volume and vineyard economics, but it is also changing the wines. In some cases, warmer conditions are giving us riper fruit, better concentration and more consistent quality. The challenge is managing that carefully, so we protect both supply and style.”

Romanian wine producers have seen sharp declines in volumes caused by increasingly unpredictable weather – the country produced 4.4 million hl of wine in 2023, but only 3.25 million hl in 2025.

Cox added that he has been expanding the producer’s sourcing of grapes to counterbalance this volatility and maintain quality, working with growers both from within Romania, and in neighbouring countries.

Cramele Recas was founded by Cox (who is from Bristol originally) and his wife Elvira in 1998. It has since grown to become Romania’s largest wine exporter – accounting for 70% of total exports from the country.









