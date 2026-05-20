Rioja launches initiative to connect importers with unrepresented wines

By Oliver Catchpole

In partnership with Harpers, Rioja Wine UK has launched Discover Rioja, an initiative designed to connect importers seeking new listings with high-quality wines from the region that currently lack representation in the UK.

The initiative invites importers to register their interest and receive a mixed case of 12 wines from a curated collection of 24 Riojas that are currently not imported into the UK.

These are designed to showcase a range of styles, origins and winemaking approaches, with each case supported by a digital brochure detailing technical specifications; vintage and ageing information; vineyard origin; sustainability credentials; and indicative ex-cellar pricing.

The wines were selected from a pool of 140 submissions by a blind tasting panel, who judged that they have strong commercial potential in the UK.

Each wine was assessed for quality, style and relevance to the UK market, offering what Rioja Wine UK called “an insightful snapshot of the Rioja region today”.

Panellists included wine writer and educator Sarah Jane Evans MW; director of wines at The Wine Society Pierre Mansour; founder of Camino Restaurants Richard Bigg; and certified Rioja educator Lena de Pasquale.

The final selection spans sparkling, white and red wines, showcasing both classic styles and more contemporary expressions.

Rioja Wine UK added that the “white wines in particular reflect Rioja’s growing diversity, from traditionally made Rioja Espumoso and fresh, stainless steel-fermented Viura-led wines to more complex, barrel-fermented styles and high-altitude expressions with mineral profiles and extended lees ageing”.

It also said that red wines demonstrate considerable breadth, from fruit-driven wines to more innovative, modern expressions, while Garnacha and Graciano feature prominently alongside Tempranillo-led wines, reflecting increased interest in varietal diversity.

Price points across the selection range from more accessible styles to premium, limited production wines aimed at fine wine merchants, indies and specialist on-trade accounts.

The initiative aims to enable buyers to assess the wines on their own terms, and more easily identify producers seeking UK distribution, in an effort to support more informed purchasing decisions.

Importers, wholesalers and independent retailers with import capabilities are invited to apply via an online registration process.

Availability is limited, with allocations offered on a first come, first served basis.

Businesses can register their interest here, while full details on the selected wines can be found here.

Rioja Wine UK is the marketing arm of the Consejo Regulador de Rioja D.O.Ca., the body responsible for promoting Rioja wines and supporting the interests of the sector.



