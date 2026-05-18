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B Corp scotch distiller Nc’nean joins Mangrove portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  18 May, 2026

GBH-owned distributor Mangrove Global has partnered with organic whisky distillery Nc’nean as its UK distribution partner.

Nc’nean is an independent distillery based on the west coast of Scotland, known for its strong sustainable commitments, named a Best for the World B Corp in 2022 – the same year it earned the certification.

It received the honour due to its initiatives surrounding the use of organic barley, 100% recycled glass botting and renewable energy – also holding an independent verification of its net zero credentials.

The distiller takes an unconventional approach to crafting its product – including longer mashing times; slow fermentation; and experimenting with unusual yeasts.

Commenting on the partnership, Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc’nean, said: “As Nc’nean continues to grow in the UK, it was important for us to find a partner that genuinely understands both our whisky and the way we want to build the brand long term.

“Mangrove’s focus on flavour-led spirits and their understanding of the importance of delivering sustainable solutions to the next generation of consumers gave us confidence that they were the right partner for this next stage of our journey.

“We know that once people try our whisky and see the bottle on shelf, they want to buy it, and we’re excited to work with Mangrove to introduce Nc’nean to even more people.”

Mangrove is a leading UK distributor of premium spirits, founded in 2006 by MD Nick Gillett. It was procured by Spiribam-owner GBH in 2023, and recently expanded its team and portfolio on the back of the acquisition.

Gillett added: “At Mangrove, we build our portfolio around brands that lead with liquid and are anchored by something strong and unique; whether it’s a feature of the liquid, or an ethos.

“Nc’nean does both, and it does so with a boldness that is rare even in a category as storied as Scotch whisky.

“Nc’nean’s range speaks directly to an audience that we know to be growing in the UK. Adding to that the extraordinary liquid and values, it’s the precise combination that we at Mangrove look for in a brand.”



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