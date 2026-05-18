Berry Bros. & Rudd partners with recently established Burgundy estate

By Oliver Catchpole

Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has become the exclusive UK partner of Vignoble des Cabottes, a newly established Burgundy estate which brings together a selection of vineyard holdings under the Bouchard Père et Fils label.

Vignoble des Cabottes was created by Château Latour-owner Artémis Domaines, as part of its strategy to focus on estate-grown fruit from the “most iconic” parcels of the Bouchard Père et Fils portfolio.

Its holdings include 35 hectares of vineyards centred on the Côte de Beaune, including Grand Cru and top Premier Cru locations including Montrachet; Chevalier-Montrachet and Corton-Charlemagne.

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With wines created under the supervision of head winemaker Frédéric Weber, and with the guidance of the Artémis team, the 2023 vintage will be the first released under the Vignoble des Cabottes name.

The producer said this marks “a pivotal new chapter for these celebrated vineyards”, adding that vineyard resources have been increased “significantly to enhance precision, with a renewed emphasis on expressing each individual terroir”.

This has involved increased investment in winemaking facilities, including a new winery in Puligny-Montrachet, along with the introduction of a fresh approach in both vineyard and cellar, which includes micro plot vinification; enhanced sorting and selection; and extended ageing, intended to refine the purity and complexity of the wines.

The estate also has a focus on sustainability, having achieved organic certification and adopting biodynamic practices, along with other initiatives, including agroforestry.

The estate added that BBR will provide a strong platform for its UK debut.

Commenting on the partnership, Victor Pépin, deputy CEO of the estate, said: “We are delighted to begin this new partnership with BBR in the UK, which we are certain will provide excellent exposure for our new property to restaurant professionals, enthusiasts, and private clients alike.”

Adam Bruntlett, senior wine buyer – Burgundy, Loire & Jura at BBR, added: “Securing the exclusive UK partnership for Vignoble des Cabottes is a landmark moment for Berry Bros. & Rudd. In a region as well-established as Burgundy, estates of this calibre rarely emerge, and the opportunity to help shape their introduction to the UK market is hugely exciting for our Burgundy loving customers.”

Distribution across the on-trade and merchants will be supported by Fields, Morris & Verdin, BBR’s agency and distribution arm.



