Bottle shock: Desislava Lyapova, independent wine consultant, head of content at WineCap and founder of Wine Words

At the end of my first year studying theatre at the University of Glasgow, some people were starting a wine society. I had been wine travelling with my mum and already had an interest in the topic, so I joined.
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