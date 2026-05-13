Top Selection becomes UK importer for Borgogno

By Oliver Catchpole

Top Selection Wines has been appointed the exclusive UK importer of Giacomo Borgogno & Fili, one of the oldest wineries in the Barolo region.

The producer has roots going back to 1761, when it was founded by Bartolomeo Borgogno.

Having been operated by his descendants until recently, it was sold to the Farinetti family in 2008, who have preserved many old-school techniques – for example, returning exclusively to concrete fermentation tanks in 2013.

At the same time, the family has pursued more modern goals, earning the winery organic certification in 2019 and continuing to prioritise eco-friendly farming up to the present day.

The modern estate covers around 60ha, with 22ha of Nebbiolo; 10ha in conversion to Nebbiolo (not yet in production); 9ha of Barbera; 2.5ha of Dolcetto; 0.5ha of Freisa; 2ha of Riesling; 6ha of Timorasso (with only 2ha in full production); and 8ha of woodland.

Commenting on the new partnership, Andrea Farinetti, owner of Giacomo Borgogno & Figli, said: “We have been looking for the right partner in the United Kingdom for some time, and with Top Selection we have found exactly that.

“Top Selection has a deep understanding of fine wine, outstanding relationships across both the on-trade and the independent retail sector, and – crucially – they share our values.

“I am truly excited about what we will build together.”

Top Selection was founded by Ákos and Michelle Forczek out of their flat in Balham in 2000.

It has grown to become a well-respected, family-owned independent importer and distributor, with a portfolio of over 500 wines and spirits from over 100 producers from around the world.

Ákos Forczek added: “Borgogno occupies a very special place – it is one of those houses that is simply synonymous with Barolo.

“Under the leadership of Andrea Farinetti, the quality of Borgogno’s wines has improved immensely, bringing fresh energy and ambition to one of Piedmont’s most storied estates while remaining true to its deep-rooted traditions.

“What makes this partnership even more extraordinary is that we will be offering a library of old vintages of Borgogno’s celebrated Riserva, going all the way back to 1961.

“These are wines of immense historical significance and beauty, and we cannot wait to share them with our customers.”



Pictured L-R: Andrea Farinetti, Ákos Forczek









