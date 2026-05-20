Selling Georgia: How far can the category grow

By Andrew Catchpole

At a glance, at least from within the trade, Georgia appears to be riding high. With the National Wine Agency of Georgia launching a new, expanded UK campaign across 2026 and many of the sommeliers and quality wine retailers it is aimed at already embracing Georgian wines in some form, there’s been a palpable buzz around this country’s offer for a while. And with 8,000 years clocked up in the production game, 500 indigenous varieties, the allure of qvevris and a perception of often aligning with the fashionable natural winemaking scene, the stories are certainly compelling.