Jerry Lockspeiser: When a top end supplier resembles the Chicken wine

Human beings – or more accurately European human beings – have been drinking grape wine for around 8,000 years. Declining consumption and the multitude of pressures on wine businesses across the western world may suggest that is about to end. It isn’t.
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