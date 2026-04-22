Sotheby’s extends collaboration with The Distillers’ Charity through 2033

By Hamish Graham

Auction house Sotheby’s and The Distillers’ Charity have announced the extension of their partnership for the Distillers One of One Auction which is held biennially.

The renewed collaboration will see them work together through 2033. Sotheby’s has hosted the auction since its inaugural event in 2021 and to date, across the first three auctions, £6.6m has been raised for The Distillers’ Charity.

The money raised for the organisation has helped it support over 4,500 young people across Scotland, as of the end of March.

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The Distillers One of One event collates auctions of ‘ultra rare’ releases. Fourty-nine companies have donated 120 lots in the auction to date. A four-bottle set of Glenfiddich from the 50s sold for £1m, while in 2023, Bowmore’s sale of STAC 55 Years Old hit £562,500. Last year’s most valuable lot was the sale of a 1.5 litre spiral decanter of Glenlivet SPIRA 60 Year Old 1965, which auctioned for £650,000.

The Distillers’ Charity is the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers. It launched the Youth Action Fund in 2021 which is supported exclusively through Distillers One of One proceeds.

Jonny Fowle, global head of whisky & spirits at Sotheby’s, commented: “The continuation of Sotheby’s partnership with The Distillers’ Charity as host of The Distillers One of One Auction reflects the strength of a collaboration built on shared values.

“Since 2021, the auction has brought together extraordinary whiskies, visionary distillers and an international community of collectors, united by a commitment to excellence and philanthropy.”

Chairman of Distillers One of One & trustee of The Distillers’ Charity, Jonathan Driver, added: “Since 2020 Sotheby’s has been an incredible partner, sharing the challenges of bringing the best of the Scotch whisky industry together for the best of causes.

“I am delighted that, in announcing the continuation of this long-term partnership with Sotheby’s, we will both ensure that the world’s pre-eminent Scotch whisky auction will continue to stand as a 'lighthouse' fixture in the global whisky calendar and continue the vital work to transform young people’s lives through the funds raised.”









