Sherry introduces UK summer campaign ‘A Splash of Andalusia’

This summer, DO Jerez-Xérès-Sherry & Manzanilla are launching a UK-wide campaign, A Splash of Andalusia.
The campaign will involve a programme of over 100 in-store tastings across both independent merchants and national retailers, showcasing lighter, more food-friendly styles with a contemporary taste profile.
This will include the promotion of the ‘Solera Spritz’, billed as a lighter Aperol Spritz alternative incorporating Sherry.
The DO’s governing body, Sherry Wines, said that while fortified wines are facing “ongoing challenges, Sherry is bucking the trend”.
It attributed this to a successful focus on consumer education and discovery, with this year’s campaign building upon the success of a three-year ‘strategic experiential programme’, aimed at introducing a new generation of drinkers to the category.
This has included its Sherry Supper Clubs – showcasing the category’s versatility with food; retail activations; and its well-publicised Sherry Week.
In 2025, there was a 74% growth in Sherry Week events, increasing to 1,846 across the UK, supported by over 500 wine merchants, restaurants, and bars.
It will return this year from 2-8 November, alongside the revival of Sherry Supper Clubs, beginning in Manchester and Edinburgh.
César Saldaña, president of the Consejo Regulador Jerez-Xérès-Sherry, noted: “Great Britain has always been –and will remain – a key market for Sherry.
“This success is a testament to years of passion and the ability of Sherry to captivate discerning palates.
“By introducing and reintroducing wine lovers to its versatility, we’ve sparked a real uplift. This is a genuine turning point for sherry and a chance to inspire new generations of sherry lovers.”
In addition to these campaigns, next year will also see a focus on Jerez’s cultural significance, having been named Gastronomy Capital of Spain for 2026.
The city will also once again host Vinoble – a celebration of noble and fortified wines – from 30 May - 1 June.