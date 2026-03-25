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Australia-EU trade deal sees wine and spirits tariffs drop to zero

By Hamish Graham
Published:  25 March, 2026

The new Australia-EU trade deal will see the introduction of zero-for-zero tariffs on wine and spirits exports. The agreement also sees new arrangements regarding EU and Australian ‘geographical indications’ (GIs).

Previous Australian tariffs on wine and spirits were set at a blanket 5%, while the EU will remove its variable tariffs on the two product groups entering from Australia.

The pact will see reinforced protections for 231 EU spirits GIs including the likes of Irish Whiskey and Cognac, while 1,600 wine GIs – including 50 additions compared to previous wine agreements – will gain further safeguards too.

In return, seven new Australian wine GIs will be protected in the EU including the likes of Upper Hunter Valley, Mount Gambier and New England. Seven grape varieties are now authorised for Australian producers to sell in the EU market including Nero d’Avola, Carignan and Blaufrankisch.

Notably, the deal will see Australian wine producers have to phase out the use of Prosecco on labelling for exports within the next 10 years. They will retain the right to use the Prosecco grape as a variety name within the domestic Australian market.

Other changes include simplified certification requirements for Australian wine entering the EU, while Australia will adopt the EU’s residual sugar limits for sparkling wines, the latter phased in over the next five years.

On the spirits front, Australian producers must phase out the use of names such as Ouzo and Tsipouro over the next seven years. New ‘grandfathering’ rules will apply to Grappa and Genièvre meaning existing producers can use the terms but no new products can enter the market termed as such.

Australia will also introduce a new GI system as part of the deal which will allow new spirits GIs to be registered in Australia and allow for their recognition in the EU once this has been carried out.

Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said: “Europe is a significant region for Australian wine exporters. In 2025, 245 Australian wine exporters shipped 76 million litres of wine valued at $143 million [AUD] to EU member markets, representing 12 per cent of total export volume and 6 per cent of export value, with additional wine sent to the United Kingdom and then on-shipped to EU destinations.”

He added: “The Wine Agreements between Australia and the EU in the past have helped to reduce barriers for Australian wine exporters, helping to give a competitive advantage in the region and have meant that fewer changes to labelling and winemaking practices are needed in order to sell their wine in the EU.”




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