NVV heralds new Netflix show set in Napa Valley

By Oliver Catchpole

Napa Valley Vinters (NVV) has lauded a new Netflix series centred around the Napa Valley as “a rare opportunity to reach millions of viewers worldwide at a time when the wine industry is evolving and the market is changing”.

The trade association hopes that the show will encourage broader interest in wine and introduce new audiences to engage with the industry.

Uncorked, which is described as a ‘dramedy’, will follow a female winemaker who has been given a “second chance at life” in the region.

The streaming giant has commissioned Darren Star (pictured, right) of Sex and the City and Emily in Paris fame, and David Schulner (pictured, left) creator of New Amsterdam, to make the show.

Netflix’s companion site Tudum described the show’s heroine as being Star’s “booziest yet”.

NVV noted that Star and Schulner’s track records creating globally successful TV shows mean there is potential for the series to direct attention to the wine trade.

Over the past year, both writers have spent time in Napa Valley familiarising themselves with the region and its wine community (with NVV facilitating introductions).

They attended industry events such as Auction Napa Valley and Premiere Napa Valley, along with participating in NVV’s Annual Meeting in February this year.

Commenting on the series, Star said: “We’re diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell.”

Tracey Pakosta, vice president of comedy series, US at Netflix, added: “We’re thrilled that Darren and David have partnered on this new series which tells the story of romance and redemption set in the beautiful Napa Valley that we believe will connect with audiences around the world.”

NVV is a non-profit trade association that works to represent its 550 members in the Napa Valley. It has invested more than $245m in community healthcare, youth development and the environment in Napa County.











