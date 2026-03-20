Alliance Wine: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier that has been trading independently since 1984. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base, and we are especially proud of our strong reputation for developing creative wine partnerships with our clients and producers.

With an industry‑leading portfolio and exceptional service levels, we were recognised as No.1 Wine Wholesaler by Harpers in 2025, with recent awards including Classic Regions Merchant of the Year (Sommelier Wine Awards 2024) and Spanish & Portuguese Specialist (IWC 2023).

Following our acquisition of H2Vin, we are entering an exciting phase of premiumisation and growth. Our expanded portfolio now includes some of the most prestigious wineries in France and across the world, opening new opportunities for brand building and commercial development.

Role: Brand Manager – French portfolio

Reporting to: Head of Buying & Brand Management

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract

Location: Based at our London office with flexible working possible

Salary: Competitive salary based on experience

We are seeking a Brand Manager to join our team, with a specific focus on our French portfolio of producers. We are looking for candidates that can bring relevant experience, knowledge and expertise to make a difference from day one, to elevate our brands, drive distribution, and strengthen the visibility and reputation of our French portfolio.

The role requires a high level of drive and organisation and would benefit from a strong sales-minded approach. The ability to multi-task and efficiently manage the demands of both suppliers and the business in a fast paced and dynamic organisation is a must. Whilst an understanding of our sales channels is needed in creating and delivering distribution growth and increase brand loyalty for our suppliers.

We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team which currently comprises four Buyers and two Brand Managers. You will be aligned to the French buyers, and work closely with them, alongside our sales and marketing teams to make a meaningful, visible impact on Alliance’s brand strategy and commercial success.

The role demands exceptional commercial and interpersonal skills, as well as in depth knowledge of wine and brand management. We’re looking for someone who enjoys the commercial challenges of positioning products with the right customers through storytelling, education and acting in an ambassadorial role for our producers, across both the Fine Wine category, but the breadth of our French portfolio, price points and trading channels. Our ethos of ‘creating a better world of wine’ follows through everything we do, and we encourage an entrepreneurial approach where individuals can really make a difference.

The successful candidate should have: