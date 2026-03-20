Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Alliance Wine: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

    Published:  20 March, 2026

    Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier that has been trading independently since 1984. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base, and we are especially proud of our strong reputation for developing creative wine partnerships with our clients and producers.

    With an industry‑leading portfolio and exceptional service levels, we were recognised as No.1 Wine Wholesaler by Harpers in 2025, with recent awards including Classic Regions Merchant of the Year (Sommelier Wine Awards 2024) and Spanish & Portuguese Specialist (IWC 2023).

    Following our acquisition of H2Vin, we are entering an exciting phase of premiumisation and growth. Our expanded portfolio now includes some of the most prestigious wineries in France and across the world, opening new opportunities for brand building and commercial development.

    Role: Brand Manager – French portfolio
    Reporting to: Head of Buying & Brand Management
    Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract
    Location: Based at our London office with flexible working possible
    Salary: Competitive salary based on experience

    We are seeking a Brand Manager to join our team, with a specific focus on our French portfolio of producers. We are looking for candidates that can bring relevant experience, knowledge and expertise to make a difference from day one, to elevate our brands, drive distribution, and strengthen the visibility and reputation of our French portfolio.

    The role requires a high level of drive and organisation and would benefit from a strong sales-minded approach. The ability to multi-task and efficiently manage the demands of both suppliers and the business in a fast paced and dynamic organisation is a must. Whilst an understanding of our sales channels is needed in creating and delivering distribution growth and increase brand loyalty for our suppliers.

    We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team which currently comprises four Buyers and two Brand Managers. You will be aligned to the French buyers, and work closely with them, alongside our sales and marketing teams to make a meaningful, visible impact on Alliance’s brand strategy and commercial success.

    The role demands exceptional commercial and interpersonal skills, as well as in depth knowledge of wine and brand management. We’re looking for someone who enjoys the commercial challenges of positioning products with the right customers through storytelling, education and acting in an ambassadorial role for our producers, across both the Fine Wine category, but the breadth of our French portfolio, price points and trading channels.  Our ethos of ‘creating a better world of wine’ follows through everything we do, and we encourage an entrepreneurial approach where individuals can really make a difference.

    The successful candidate should have:

    • Minimum 3+ years’ experience in wine brand management
    • Deep wine knowledge and genuine passion for the category
    • Strong organisational, communication, and relationship‑building skills
    • Excellent presentation and storytelling abilities
    • Experience working across multiple UK trade channels
    • Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn data into actionable plans
    • Confidence working under pressure, managing deadlines, and collaborating cross‑functionally
    • Charisma and confidence with clients; a natural ambassador for producers
    • High level of spoken and written French (essential)
    • WSET Level 3 or above

    Key Responsibilities will include the following:

    • Contribute to the delivery of Alliance Wine’s vision and long‑term business plan
    • Create and execute annual producer brand plans
    • Manage relationships with key French producers
    • Set, monitor, and maximise the commercial performance of producer brand plans
    • Analyse brand and activity performance, identify opportunities and address challenges
    • Lead launch strategies for new producers and products
    • Work with data to identify commercial opportunities by channel, region, and customer type
    • Provide sales support material, including pitch decks, competitive analysis, and business reviews
    • Collaborate with Marketing to deliver compelling, accurate content for all channels
    • Maintain the highest standards in brand representation and communication
    • Champion Alliance Wine’s values and foster a culture of collaboration and positive impact

    What Alliance can offer you:

    • Competitive salary commensurate with experience
    • 24 days holiday plus 9 bank holidays
    • Long service rewards
    • Travel Insurance
    • Generous staff discount
    • Company pension contribution scheme
    • Life assurance scheme
    • Cycle to work scheme
    • Personal development plan, including opportunities for wine education
    • Employee Assistance Programme – supporting mental and physical wellbeing

    To express an interest or to apply for this position please contact Jean Wareing MW, Head of Buying & Brand Management – jean.wareing@alliancewine.com

    The closing date for applications is Friday 17 April 2026.

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Wine GB announces new head of communicat...

    Sugrue South Downs dreams on

    Suntory produces first hydrogen-distille...

    Virgin Wines reports strong momentum int...

    Whisky investment platform sees 30% user...

    Schenk Family becomes UK off-trade partn...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

    ...

    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95