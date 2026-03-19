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Jack Daniel’s: Brand introduces enhanced on-trade support

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 March, 2026

Tennessee Whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s has announced a number of initiatives including an event for UK bartenders and a trip to the producer’s Lynchburg, Tennessee home.

The ‘Jack’s Table’ event will see 70 hand-picked bartenders enjoy a night of fun including food, live music and the opportunity for a small number of invitees to win a trip to the US.

Both the event and trip form part of a wider programme by Jack Daniel’s to support the hospitality trade. Last year both the ‘Paint the Town Jack’ and ‘Jack’s Birthday’ initiatives saw activation kits delivered – including games and sampling tools. As a part of these two events, over 7,200 venues were delivered these kits or visited by the brand, while 11,400 consumers were sampled and 2,300 bar professionals engaged.

Nidal Ramini, advocacy director (EU, IMEA, APAC & GTR) at Brown-Forman, added: “The power and passion of the on-trade community aligns deeply with the core values of Jack Daniel’s.

“We recognise the profound influence that industry professionals have on our business success. Recent data indicates that the average bartender makes nearly 11,000 drink recommendations annually. Their influence across the industry is immense, and we are committed to not only celebrating these professionals but also empowering them to confidently recommend Jack Daniel’s as a premium choice.”




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