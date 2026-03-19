Jerry Lockspeiser: The Brewdog collapse – was I tricked or naïve?

As a reader interested in the alcohol sector you have probably heard the news about the collapse of Brewdog. I was an early investor, one of the “Equity Punks.” Like many thousands of others, I was drawn to their proclamations of doing business differently. Well, they sure did, but not as we were promised.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.