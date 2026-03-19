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Jerry Lochspeiser: The Brewdog collapse – was I tricked or naïve?

By Jerry Lockspeiser
Published:  19 March, 2026

As a reader interested in the alcohol sector you have probably heard the news about the collapse of Brewdog. I was an early investor, one of the “Equity Punks.” Like many thousands of others, I was drawn to their proclamations of doing business differently. Well, they sure did, but not as we were promised.

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