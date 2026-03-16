Brad Horne and Dan Kirby set to launch new podcast

By Hamish Graham

Wine communicator Brad Horne and experienced wine industry figure Dan Kirby are set to launch a new podcast this week, ‘Second Press’.

The show is set to explore the stories, news and personalities shaping the world of wine, with guests on the podcast to date including the likes of Anne McHale MW, Laura Rhys MS and Jamie Goode.

Following the podcast's launch, episodes will be release bi-weekly. The project is also set to collaborate with regional bodies and PR agencies with the goal of welcoming “authentic voices from across the wine world”, the pair detailed.

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Future guests will include winemakers, educators and figures from across the diverse sector.

The podcasts will be hosted on all major podcast platforms, though the “primary digital hub” will be the Substack platform. Here Horne and Kirby will “share long-form show notes, post-discussion commentary, and additional audio and written content expanding on the recorded conversations”.

To find out more about the new podcast, click here.









