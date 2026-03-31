Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Bottleshock: Eloise Feilden, freelance editor & journalist

    By Eloise Feilden
    Published:  31 March, 2026

    Front-of-house was never my strong suit. I’d forget the daily specials, mix up orders and drop trays of glasses. I’m still haunted by the time I spilled an entire finger bowl of murky prawn water into a customer’s lap at the end of a meal. Safe to say his first date didn’t last long after that. I’ve always been in awe of people with the magic touch for hospitality – the servers and sommeliers who glide between tables intuiting the needs of their guests, able to multitask with ease and stay calm amid the carnage of a busy service. When I became a journalist it was a no-brainer what I would write about. Truth be told, the actual liquid has always come second for me. It’s the people behind the bottle – those who produce as well as pour it – that make for great stories. It’s those stories that keep me coming back.

    Access to this article is restricted.

    You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

    Subscribe

    Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


    Already a subscriber?

    Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Majestic-owner Fortress set to sell reta...

    Australia-EU trade deal sees wine and sp...

    Old Vine Registry reaches 10,000 vineyar...

    Madrid set to gain its first internation...

    Wine GB: UK had ‘exceptional’ harvest in...

    Quinta de Soalheiro joins Thorman Hunt

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

    ...

    Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

    ...

    Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95