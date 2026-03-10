Gérard Basset Foundation opens applications for 2026 Victims of Conflict Scholarships

By Hamish Graham

The Gérard Basset Foundation has announced that it has now welcoming applications for the 2026 edition of its fourth edition of its Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships.

The initiative seeks to provide “meaningful assistance and career progression to wine professionals who have been affected by war and geo-political conflict”, according to the Foundation.

Each awarded scholar will receive a 6-month paid internship at one of Artémis Domaines’ top estates. The 1993-founded group owns estates including Pauillac’s Château Latour and California’s Eisele Vineyard.

Those awarded the scholarship will be offered an internship “best suited to their skills and their career trajectory”, the Foundation detailed. Opportunities span subsectors from viticulture to hospitality.

Co-founding trustee of the Gérard Basset Foundation, Romané Basset, anticipates another important year for the project.

He reflected: “Through the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, we are both honoured and humbled to be able to award scholarships that will provide educational support and career progression to two wine professionals who have been affected by war and geo-political conflict. Everyone deserves a fair chance.

“All of us at the Gérard Basset Foundation are honoured to have the support of Artémis Domaines to make these important scholarships available, now in their fourth year.”

Jérémy Cukierman MW, communications & sustainability director at Artémis Domaines, added: “We are very happy to continue our partnership with the Gérard Basset Foundation. Helping passionate colleagues affected by conflicts to continue their learning in the world of wine through these two scholarships is only natural.”

Cukierman and Ian Harris MBE will lead a committee of judges to choose this year’s scholars.

The deadline for applications is 27 April 2026. To apply to this year’s intake you can click here.

Image – Georgiy Molchanov from Ukraine, one of the 2025 Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Scholars











