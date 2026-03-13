How bright is the future of AI for the trade?

By Hamish Graham

For the media – both trade and mainstream – the hype related to artificial intelligence’s disruptive potential has filled column inches. Despite huge claims from Silicon Valley’s tech leaders often not materialising, there are early signs the technology may be having an appreciable impact on productivity. An assessment of whether AI-induced progress has been made (or not) within the drinks trade is sorely needed. Harpers charts the lie of the land and speaks to a leading wine business about how AI’s integration – from vineyard to boardroom – has advanced.