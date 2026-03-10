Natural plateau: Can the low-intervention category stymie stagnation?

By Oliver Catchpole

Natural wine has grown massively over the past couple of decades, moving from a niche product drunk only in a handful of ‘cool’ venues, to a much wider, and more well-known, phenomenon. A survey by the IWSR found that in 2024, 31% of regular wine drinkers were aware of natural wine (up five percentage points in three years). However, despite expectations that natural wine will continue to grow well into the future, some in the industry are beginning to think that the category is running out of steam.