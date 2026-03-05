VCL extends Drinks Trust partnership to provide spirits education

By Oliver Catchpole

The support will be made available to those facing financial distress, the unemployed and the underemployed, in-line with The Drinks Trust’s mission to help those most affected by current economic pressures.

Around one in five working-age adults are expected to face financial hardship in 2026.

Now, for over 15 students a year, these bursaries – which sit within The Drinks Trust’s DEVELOP educational programme – will facilitate the first step in a progressive four-tier training pathway towards the Master Distiller qualification.

This assistance follows a commitment by VCL last November to support 30 students a year in achieving the Certificate in Scotch Whisky in collaboration with the Edinburgh Whisky Academy.

Commenting on the fund, Benjamin Lancaster, founder of VCL Vintners, said: “At VCL, we believe in investing not only in whisky, but in the people who make the industry what it is.

“By supporting access to accredited distilling education, we’re helping to create meaningful career pathways for individuals who may otherwise be unable to pursue them.

“Partnering with The Drinks Trust on these two schemes allows us to give back to the industry in a practical and lasting way.”

The Drinks Trust’s education service, DEVELOP, has given training to more than 3,000 students across spirits, mixology, wine and beer since its launch in 2022.

The programme has developed into a specialist spirits education provider, with distilling training and whisky now at the centre of the curriculum.

The Drinks Trust called it “a central resource” for people pursing professional pathways in the drinks industry – especially in the spirits’ sector.

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with VCL Vintners through this new bursary initiative supporting access to the CIBD Foundation in Distilling course.

“Their commitment to investing in spirits education demonstrates how the industry can collectively invest in its people, build resilience and ensure a sustainable future.”













