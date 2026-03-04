Subscriber login Close [x]
Drake & Morgan raises £500k for cancer charity Maggie’s

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  04 March, 2026

Bar and restaurant group Drake & Morgan has raised £500,000 for Maggie’s cancer charity.

The amount marks a milestone in the group’s partnership with the charity, which began in 2019.

Over that time, the money Drake & Morgan has raised have helped Maggie’s to provide free support, both practical and emotional, to people with cancer at centres across the UK.

This has allowed more than 8,000 people to receive financial support from the charity’s benefits advisors, enabled a key centre to stay open for over 30 weeks – so people can ‘just come in’, and helped 25,000 people with a cancer diagnosis to access a cancer support specialist.

Commenting on the milestone, Jillian MacLean, CEO of Drake & Morgan, said: “To have raised over half a million pounds for Maggie’s is a wonderful achievement for the whole team at Drake & Morgan.

“I’m immensely proud and would like to extend our thanks to our lovely customers for their kind donations and support.”

The group’s partnership with Maggie’s aims to extend charitable giving into its commercial activity.

It has raised the money through donations of £1 from every ‘hero dish’ it sells at each of its 16 bars and restaurants, along with group-wide fundraising activities (and the generosity of its customers and staff).

Adam Feder, head of corporate partnerships at Maggie’s, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Drake & Morgan for their unwavering support over the past six years, and their amazing contribution of £500,000.

“Maggie’s has over 30 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK, and the funds raised have helped us offer this vital care to the thousands of people who visit our centres every year.”





Drinks industry survey reveals widesprea...

